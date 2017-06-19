65 People Under Surveillance after Lassa Fever Killed Nursing Student in Anambra

The Anambra State Government has urged residents to keep their environment clean and free from rats as a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever and 65 others are under surveillance, NAN reports. Speaking to newsmen in Awka about the deceased and the situation, the Director of Public Health in the state’s ministry of health Dr. […]

The post 65 People Under Surveillance after Lassa Fever Killed Nursing Student in Anambra appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

