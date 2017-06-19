Pages Navigation Menu

65 People Under Surveillance after Lassa Fever Killed Nursing Student in Anambra

The Anambra State Government has urged residents to keep their environment clean and free from rats as a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever and 65 others are under surveillance, NAN reports. Speaking to newsmen in Awka about the deceased and the situation, the Director of Public Health in the state’s ministry of health Dr. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

