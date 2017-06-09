67-yr-old man to court: She’ll beat me to death if you don’t dissolve this marriage

“My wife will beat me to death one day if I continue with the marriage,’’ A 67-year-old man, Mr. Olawale Jayeola, told an Igando customary court in Lagos, yesterday.

Olawale, an engineer, said his wife, Olatayo, was fond of punching him as if she were punching a bag, beating him like a baby.

His words: “I have scars all over my body as proofs of her abuse. I live every minute of my life in fear. Save me from the cruel hands of my wife.

“I have suffered so much in silence; any time we have misunderstanding, she would beat the hell out of me.”

In 2013

According to him, the marriage has been turbulent and fraught with fights and quarrels.

He said: “I have not been at peace since I got married to my wife, she has been so quarrelsome.

“I brought her to court in 2013 for the dissolution of the marriage, but she begged me and promised to change.

“The court asked her to write an undertaking not to beat me again, which she wrote and the case was put on sine die stage.

“She has refused to change. Instead, her behaviour towards me has been hostile and the beating continued unabated.”

He said that his wife lacked care for him and was not giving him food. Olawale also alleged that his wife threatened to burn his two cars.

“Please, end this loveless marriage before my wife terminates my life,” he said.

I still love him—Wife

The defendant, Olatayo, however, denied all the allegations.

“I never beat my husband neither did I threaten to burn his cars,” she said.

The mother of three said she was not a troublemaker, but peaceful, noting that she was taking good care of her husband.

She pleaded passionately with the court not to dissolve the marriage, saying she was still in love with her husband.

The President of the court, Mr. Adegboyega Omilola, ordered the couple to, each, come along with three members of their families for Alternative Dispute Resolution and adjourned the case until July 25 for further hearing.

The post 67-yr-old man to court: She’ll beat me to death if you don’t dissolve this marriage appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

