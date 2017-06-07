7 amazing benefits of drinking water first thing in the morning

Since almost half of the body is made up of water, drinking several cups every day is one of the simplest ways to better your health and lifestyle. Notwithstanding, what you may not be aware of is that there is an easier way to enjoy the amazing benefits of water and improve your general well-being. All you have to do is to drink water after you wake up in the morning. It may sound so easy but many people do not do it. Perhaps after reading these benefits of drinking water in the morning shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, you would imbibe the habit.

Deal with a headache

The human brain is made up of 85% water. So, if there is the absence of enough water in the brain, it can lead to serious headaches. You can drink water in the morning to stop these aches.

It rehydrates your body

When you wake up after a sleep marathon, your body will be dehydrated. No matter the amount of water you drank the previous day, your body will still lack water in the morning.

Ease menstrual pain

Every month, women suffer from cramps which can sometimes be unbearable. Drinking water helps to reduce the water retention in the vagina which causes cramps thus easing the pain.

Reduce arthritis

Your joints are filled out with fluid that can increase or decrease depending on your water intake. This fluid also reduces due to tough activities and ageing. Drinking water in the morning helps your body to restore fluid so that your joints can move freely.

Boost your kidney health

A kidney stone is a hard, crystalline mineral material formed within the kidney or urinary tract. Kidney stones are a common cause of blood in the urine and often severe pain in the abdomen. You can tackle kidney stone by downing lots of water, especially in the morning.

It’s absolutely refreshing

Gulping water after you wake up in the morning is absolutely refreshing and makes you feel good.

Get rid of unusable toxins

Water can assist in flushing toxins (a toxin is anything that damages the body) out of your body. This is because while you are asleep your body cleans itself, restores lost energy and balances hormones. After the cleanup, toxins and other waste materials will be released and wait to be flushed out. So, to clear these toxins, you should drink water in the morning.

The post 7 amazing benefits of drinking water first thing in the morning appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

