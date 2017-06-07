7 ‘bloodless’ ways to get a state of Biafra in 5 to 10 years
By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo Rudolf Okonkwo had listed seven simple steps enthusiasts can follow to get an independent state of Biafra “without firing a single shot” between 5 to 10 years. Okonkwo writes: These steps are not dependent on what Nigeria does.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!