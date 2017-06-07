Pages Navigation Menu

7 fake credit cards found in Dammy Krane’s pocket

Seven fake credit cards were found in the pockets of Dammy Krane on 1 June when he was arrested at Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami Dade, Florida. A report in New Miami Times said the police have now slammed a nine count felony charge at Miami Dade’s criminal court for credit card forgery and grand …

