7 fake credit cards found in Dammy Krane’s pocket – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
7 fake credit cards found in Dammy Krane's pocket
Vanguard
Seven fake credit cards were found in the pockets of Dammy Krane on 1 June when he was arrested at Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami Dade, Florida. A report in New Miami Times said the police have now slammed a nine count felony charge at Miami …
More Trouble For Dammy Krane As US Police Say “They Found 7 Fake Credit Cards In His Pockets”
Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court On Friday
We found 7 fake credit cards in Dammy Krane's pocket – Police
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!