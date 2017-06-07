7 tips for a better social media live broadcast

Live broadcasts are fast becoming very popular today. You no longer have to rely on a camera crew to go live. Thanks to social media, any organisation, business or individual can do this. From your smartphone or computer, you can broadcast live from the comfort of your home, event centre or office. Your broadcast can potentially and instantly reach thousands of people or a targeted audience. This is quite amazing! However, how can you ensure that your social media live broadcast go smoothly without any hiccups? Well, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares ways you can do this.

Promote your broadcast

Promoting or advertising your live broadcast on social media cost 10 dollars. Since you do not have to break the bank to pay this amount, you can promote your live broadcast on whatever platform you want to utilize. This will make more people aware of your broadcast. If you are a celebrity, a tweet or post will suffice.

Prepare and practice

Before you go live, you have to plan, prepare and practice. You need to ensure that viewers are able to hear you clearly.

Determine how long you want to broadcast

You need to decide if you want to broadcast the whole programme or just some highlights. It is important to know this because you do not want to end the broadcast at the middle and leave your viewers hanging. Let your audience know if it will be a full or short broadcast.

Choose a spot that has a strong internet

No internet, no live broadcast. So, ensure that you look for a strong internet spot that will be uninterrupted. Jumia Travel urges you to have enough data that will last throughout the broadcast.

Do a test run video

Before you go Live for the first time, do a test live broadcast. For Facebook, you can set the privacy setting to Only Me in the Who Should See This? You will see the live video exactly as it will appear.

Get live feedback

If you want your viewers to provide feedback and ask you questions during the broadcast, you have to set this up on certain social media platforms. Their feedback, comments, and questions will appear on the screen. Do not ignore their questions.

Analyse the Results

You can easily get the metrics of your live broadcast immediately you finish. You will see the total number of people who watched your video. You can use this to decide if you want to continue with the live broadcast in your next programme or not.

