753,307 Nigerian Graduates Apply For N-Power Jobs In 5 Days | Register Here

About 753,307 Nigerian graduates have applied for the N-Power job recruitment scheme as at June 18, just five days after the N-power portal was opened.

The record 753,307, it is understood, has exceeded by 2,307, the number of both graduate and non-graduate applicants in 2016.

This disclosure was made on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba, Delta.

He described the figure as a landmark.

Imoukhuede also said that the figure for 2017 was generated barely five days after the application was opened on June 14, while the applications for the previous year were got during the two and half months it was opened.

According to the SSA, N-Teach, the teacher volunteer aspect of the scheme, got the highest applications so far with 470,456 while N-Agro the Agriculture extension section of the scheme followed with 127,315.

He said that N-Health generated 85,691 applications while the latest component, the N-Tax, generated 69,842 applications in five days.

Imoukhuede said that in 2016 the total graduate applicants were 350,000 being less than 50 per cent of the applications already received in less than one week of entries for 2017.

He said the reason for the large number of applications might be because “a lot of graduates now have faith in the scheme unlike last year when many were a bit skeptical and refused to apply.’’

He said that in spite of the number, the Federal Government would restrict itself to the recruitment of 300,000 graduates in the current scheme in order not to exceed the programme’s budget for the period.

Imoukhuede hinted that the selection process would maintain same transparency as in 2016 and expressed gratitude that the hiccup in 2016 registration was completely absent in 2017.

He added that everyone to be engaged this year must satisfy the recruitment requirements outlined in the advertisement such as age and academic qualification as well as completion of the NYSC scheme.

The applications for 2017 will come to an end on July 13.

