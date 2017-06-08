Pages Navigation Menu

‘8.5m Nigerians suffer hearing impairment’

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NO FEWER than 360 million people across the world are living with hearing impairment out of which 8.5million are Nigerians, a US-based Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Starkey Health Foundation has said Besides, lack of audiologists and access to healthcare have been identified as major factors for the prevalence of hearing deterioration in the country. A statement […]

