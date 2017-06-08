8 Promising Benefits of HIIT Workout That Will Make You Want To Start Right Now!

We all know the great importance of exercise, and sure, each of us, in our own way try to do as much as we can. Yet, this can be incredibly difficult. If you work full time, or are generally very busy, getting the gym hours in that we feel is necessary can feel like an impossible task.

Even if you want to go for a run, you might think that you would need to run for at least an hour to make any real change. We might feel resigned to our current state or shape, one seemingly enforced by our schedule.

This might well be the case, however thanks to the exercise system HIIT (high intensity interval training) you can get a fantastic workout in very little time.

As its name suggests, HIIT relies on short bouts of high intensity exercise, broken up by moments of rest and recovery. The exercise sequences are repeated for about 20-30 minutes.

HIIT isn’t just useful for those short of time, HIIT workouts are one of the best forms of cardiovascular exercise that you can do, something supported by significant research.

In addition there are a great, and surprising range of other benefits which show that high intensity interval training is the way to go for those on the clock.

8 Amazing Benefits of HIIT- From Head to Toe, from Physical to Mental!

One of the most popular reasons people choose HIIT is that, through the training, you burn fat even when your training has stopped.

This is due to Excess Post-exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC), after a HIIT workout your oxygen consumption is increased in such a way that you burn fat 9x faster. In addition, thanks to the way HIIT workouts boost your metabolism, you can burn up to 50% more fat than a regular steady-state cardio workout, even though steady-state workouts are maintained for much longer periods of time.

Build More Muscle and Maintain Muscle Mass Better!

At the same time HIIT workouts stimulate the burning and using up of fat and calories, HIIT workouts also produce muscle building anabolic hormones. As such it can be a very effective way of developing lean muscle.

Surprisingly, HIIT workouts are actually better at building and maintaining muscle mass, while losing fat than regular sustained steady-state workouts as prolonged exercise can result in muscle being burned up and used by the body as fuel.

It Helps Improve Your Blood Circulations and Fight Type 2 Diabetes Symptoms

Studies have shown that intense, interval based training forms, like HIIT help blood flow and blood vessel dilation. The effects were particularly notable with those suffering with type 2 diabetes, where blood flow improvements were noticed within an our or two of exercising. Researchers have noticed that those who do HIIT workouts have better managed glucose levels than both those that do not, and even those who exercise with normal steady-state workouts.

Just Jump and sprint! You Don’t Need Any Equipment!

When you go into a gym for the first time, the first thing you notice is all the strange machines and devices. Some are so complicated that you need to be trained on how to use. Almost all are so expensive that that it is impossible to do the same workouts when at home or away from the gym. A great number of workouts are built around some of these machines.

Though some HIIT routines do use things like treadmills, most HIIT workouts rely only on the body alone. Some of the most popular HIIT workouts are simple jumping jacks and sprints. So, unlike the gym, all you need is a little bit of space.

Strengthen your cardiovascular activity and boost your endurance

By pushing your heart rate and oxygen consumption during HIIT workouts. You’ll both strengthen and improve your heart and cardiovascular activity and oxygen intake. Specifically, you will increase your body’s VO2 Max, which is the amount of oxygen a person can use per kg of body weight. As such your overall stamina and ability to workout. Over time you will notice that you will need less and less recovery time.

It Helps Prevent aging and You Will Live Longer!

Resent research by the Mayo Clinic has suggested that HIIT workouts can reverse signs of cellular aging. This occurs through improving the body’s production and synthesis of proteins which in turn can help fight signs of aging. In addition, HIIT workouts have been shown to combat muscle degradation in age.

Ease the difficulties and strains of Parkinson’s!

Researchers in the University of Alabama have released a study suggesting that HIIT can improve the motor functions, quality of life, and mood of Parkinson’s sufferers. This could be revolutionary if researched further, as Parkinsons as a condition specifically attacks the motor functions of the human body. The researchers saw improvements in patients muscle control, balance, and sense of well being compared to Parkinson’s suffers of similar ages who had not undertaken high intensity training.

You Constantly Push Yourself and You Expand Your Limits Eventually!

For many, this might be a turn off. However I have often felt that there is a strange, but genuine pleasure in pushing yourself physically and coming out the other side. As you’d imagine high intensity training, is…well…intense. Each time you exercise with an HIIT workout, you are pushing yourself to your physical limit, however, of course, for only a few moments at a time. Because of this your workouts are never dull and you will see real improvements in your health, and stamina in very little time.

Don’t forget to do it step by step

As with any change in your exercise regime, its important to consult your doctor and hear their opinion. This is especially important if you’ve never done any high intensity training before.

