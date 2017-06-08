8th Commonwealth Africa anti-corruption conference to hold in Nigeria

Nigeria has been picked to host the 8th regional conference of anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa in 2018, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said on Thursday that the decision was taken at the 7th edition of the conference held in Malawi on June 2. In addition, the EFCC Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has been appointed vice chairman of the executive committee of the association.

