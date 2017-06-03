Pages Navigation Menu

90 year-old man treks for 300km to emulate Christ

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 90-year-old man in Uganda has completed a 300km pilgrimage on foot. Bernard Tibyangye led a group of Christian faithfuls from his home village of Bushenyi in Mbarara to the Namugongo Uganda Martyrs Shrines, 343km away. They started their pilgrimage on May 10 and arrived in Namugongo on May 24. In an interview with the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

