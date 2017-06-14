92 migrants from Nigeria, others abandoned by traffickers in Sahara Desert
The 92 migrants, most of them Nigerians, were rescued on Friday by an IOM team.
The post 92 migrants from Nigeria, others abandoned by traffickers in Sahara Desert appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!