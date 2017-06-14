Pages Navigation Menu

92 mostly Nigerian migrants abandoned in Sahara

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Authorities in Niger rescued 92 West African migrants last week abandoned by traffickers in the Sahara desert as they tried to cross into neighbouring Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday. The impoverished West African country is a way station for migrants heading to Europe and some experts believe that more African migrants die in the Sahara than at sea. The 92 migrants, most of them Nigerian, were rescued on Friday by an IOM team and Nigerien soldiers, Giuseppe Loprete, head of the IOM mission in Niger, told Reuters.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

