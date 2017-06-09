9ice debuts New Look in New Photos – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
9ice debuts New Look in New Photos
BellaNaija
Nigerian singer 9ice is reinventing his image by unveiling a fresh look in a set of new photos just released. He steps out boldly in mid-length dreadlocks with ponytails dabbed with a touch of gold dye. The award-winning singer who recently signed a …
'Bashorun Wavy! – Check Out 9ice's New Look'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!