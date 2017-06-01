A Brief Compilation Of The Social Media Models Scott Disick Has Been Mowing Through At Cannes

Scott Disick is 34 years old, has three children, and enjoys cavorting with models in Cannes.

Apparently that’s upset his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and that is news.

Which leads us to the starting point for this story, the Daily Beast’s article “Scott Disick’s ‘Pathetic’ Philandering in Cannes Is Embarrassing the Kardashians”.

I would say the ‘we should be embarrassed’ ship set sail quite some time ago, but let’s go ahead anyway:

…in just over a week, Scott Disick has managed to associate himself with as many as six separate women. While Disick has been taking up with and disposing of women at a rate of approximately one aspiring social media model per day—a regular advent calendar of flawless ombres and cut-out bikinis—his ex Kourtney Kardashian has been vacationing merely ten minutes away. Disick is clearly attempting to make the mother of his children jealous by cavorting with a bunch of 20-somethings she technically could have given birth to.

Cool story.

Day one – arriving with Bella Thorne:

And poolside:

Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair. And while this maneuver [sic] won’t technically make a baby, it can produce a boon of breathless tabloid bulletins.

Out with Bella, in with Chloe Bartoli, his 26-year-old stylist ex:

Good times.

Sorry Chloe, but you didn’t think Scott would spend the next day, his birthday, with you again? Nah. Enter model Ella Ross and a “U.K. blogger” Maggie Petrova:

It’s Cannes, so of course the next stop was a yacht party. He was pictured ‘flirting’ with 18-year-old Sofia Ritchie, although she says they’re just “homies”:

One hopes so, because on the same yacht he got cosy with model Chantel Jeffries:

It’s at this point that I just want it to stop, but then we would be leaving out the “mystery woman by the pool” the day after the yacht:

And how the Kardashians are dealing with all of this:

“Scott Disick is dead to the Kardashians.” The dramatic bulletin continues, “The Kardashians, especially Kourtney, are done with him. No more family dinners, vacations, and as we reported, Kourtney will not let Scott see their 3 kids until he proves he’s sober.”

Let me end with four words I don’t think we say enough these days – who the f*ck cares?

[sources:dailybeast&eonline]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

