A feast of crime: New Rivers police boss takes war to armed gangs, hauls in 66 suspects

Rivers State has been in the news in recent years for excessive killings and other violent crimes leading to exodus of businesses and investors. Now, the new police commissioner, Zaki M. Ahmed, who has spent six weeks in the volatile state, has revealed high number of arrests and busting of violent crimes.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt in Thursday, June 15, 2017, to give account of his tour of duty so far, Ahmed said crime was coming down in the state, saying 66 suspected criminals had been captured in action.

Giving a breakdown, the CP said 31 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, 16 for cultism, and 13 for kidnapping, with four suspects wounded in gun battles. Different kinds of guns were recovered with accessories while eight vehicles suspected to be stolen were recovered.

The CP said he reorganised the policing system into sectors and gave marching orders to sector commanders with himself heading one of the sectors to pursue effective and aggressive patrols, allegedly leading to reduction of crimes in the crime-infested state.

Giving details, he said on May 1, 2017, at about one o’clock in the night, the divisional patrol team while on surveillance patrol arrested some persons with guns, weeds and charms along Casablanca/ Chicken Republic Port Harcourt. Some of those arrested were from Standard Road Elelenwo and Old GRA. The police gave their names.

He went on; “On May 3, 2017, at about 2200hrs, the Rapid Response Team (RRT-007) while on routine patrol intercepted one taxi carrying two young men who were later identified along Obiri-Ikwerre fly-over. The occupants were searched and one locally made pistol was recovered from them. The taxi driver on sensing danger fled the scene and escaped. Interrogation and subsequent confession, led to the arrest of other two members of the gang (who have been identified). The suspects and are now exhibit in custody undergoing further investigation.”

On May 7, 2017, he went on, a group of cultists who terrorized Nyorkuru Community in Bori were busted, based on information. “They were seen gathering in their hideout. Bori Anti-Robbery Team stormed the community/hideout and arrested one male with one locally made revolver pistol. Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing cultists.”

The CP said firearms were being recovered from gangs and groups heading for operations. In one of such confrontations, the divisional team on routine surveillance patrol, along Amaechi Drive, sighted three young men who took to their heels. “The hot chase towards the canal made the suspected armed robbers to abandon one locally made single barrel pistol. The exhibit recovered while effort in top-gear to ensure the arrest of other members of the gang.”

Raids are said to be going on at some hideouts. “On May 8, 2017, at about 10.30pm, criminal hideouts located at New Road axis of Mgbuoba were raided during which 15 male suspects were arrested. “The suspects are miscreants hibernating in an uncompleted and shanty building, amongst them is a notorious armed robbery suspect and cult leader already dentified with his alias as ‘Bobo Simeon’, aged 35yrs, who is reported to be wanted by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).”

Full police report:

Child trafficking/arrest of suspects: One Okoname ‘f’ of Ukpellede Community Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State, reported at the Ahoada Division, that she gave birth to a baby boy on 29/03/2017 at No. 17 Bonny Street in the house of one Patricia ‘f’ surname unknown, having been taken there for delivery by one Victoria Oka ‘f’, of same address, they conspired and told her the baby is died, she further stated that, the baby was later seen alive and recovered to the station which led to the arrest of the suspects identified as, Victoria Oka, Patricia Onuoha ‘f’ and David Joshua ‘m’. The suspects have confessed to the crime. Investigation is ongoing.

Arrest of suspected armed robber/recovery of arms and ammunition:

On 10/05/2017 at about 2300hrs, Eleme Divisional Team while on routine Patrol along the highway by trailer park Onne, sensed a suspicious movement near a parked truck, on noticing the presence of the Police, the hoodlums took to their heels, hot chase that ensued led to the arrest of one of them identified as Kunle Oyedeji ‘m’. During search a locally made cut to size double barrel gun, two (2) live cartridges and charms were recovered from him. The suspect and exhibit are in custody, while effort in top gear to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Raid of criminal hideout:

Based on credible intelligence, combined Teams of Command Tactical Units comprising of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Cultism (ACU) and Divisional Team, on 11/05/2017 at about 2230hrs, carried out a raid on a hotel, during which eleven female suspects were apprehended, incriminating items used by cultists were recovered at the scene. Some male cultists were also arrested and were handed over to Anti-Cultism Unit PH for investigation.

Arrest on notorious armed robber:

One Gift Onu Williams ‘m’, a native of Rumuolumeni, who has been terrorizing Rumuolumeni and its environs, was arrested on 11/05/2017, while trying to snatch a Honda Jeep, belonging to one Lukeman Ebozele ‘m’, on 10/05/2017. The suspect had earlier shot and killed a security guard at Liquid Oil and Gas and escaped, the following day being 11/05/2017. His gang robbed one Brown Nworgu at gun point and raped his wife. He also has a pending case of cultism etc. the suspect and exhibits in custody undergoing further investigation.

ARMED ROBBERY/ ARREST OF SUSPECT:

On 13/05/2017 at about 0300hrs, two (2) armed hoodlums scaled the fence and gained access into the premises of UPTH’S Chief Medical Director, hoodlums were however resisted by a Police officer posted to the premises, one of the robbers identified as Otobong Emmanuel, aged 21yrs, was shot and wounded by the Policemen while others managed to escape with bullet wounds. The suspect and exhibits in custody, detectives on trail of other gang members.

ARREST OF NOTORIOUS ICELANDER CULT MEMBERS:

Frantic effort to unmask the killers of one Jacob Chukwuzor ‘m’, of Omudioga, who was beheaded on 28/04/2017 by unknown persons suspected to be a rival cult group. Credible intelligence led combined Teams of Octopus Rivers State Command, men of 48 PMF and Divisional Team to a black spot in the area. The hoodlums on sighting the Police opened fire, but however surrendered to the superior fire power of the Police, during which five (5) suspected cultists were arrested with bullet wounds. They are identified as, (1) Chima Emmanuel ‘m’, (2) Ekem Stephen ‘m’, (3) Patrick Eluwa ‘m’, (4) Promise Assor ‘m’ and (5) Onyemuche Chi ‘m’, all of Egbeda in Rivers State. The suspects and exhibits in custody.

ARREST OF NOTORIOUS BURGLARY SYNDICATE:

One Rev. Eugene Ndu, of No. 94 Apara-Link Road, off NTA Road Port Harcourt, reported at Ozuoba Division that, on 13/05/2017 at about 0830hrs, he came to church at the above address and discovered that unknown thieves broke into the church at night time and carted away valuables of the church, which include, (1) a pair of Wafedale speakers and amplifier, (2) a Yamaha key board, (3) a Yamaha generator 3900 and other items yet to be ascertained. However, based on credible intelligence, Divisional detectives arrested a principal member of the syndicate, identified as Chinedu Ubani, who in turn mentioned other members of his gang. Recovery of stolen items has commenced, as the generator was recovered from a purported buyer one Ogechi Alfred ‘m’. The suspect and exhibit are in custody, detectives on the trail of the members of the gang at large.

ARREST OF FOUR MAN GANG OF ARMED ROBBERS AND RECOVERY OF VEHICLES: Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Operatives acting on a tip-off, smashed a four man gang of armed robbers, responsible for car snatching within Port Harcourt City, the suspects who have confessed to numerous robberies are, (1) Bright Charles ‘m’, (2) Vincent Dagogo ‘m’, (3) Njoku Chinagorom ‘m’ and (4) Emmanuel Chima ‘m’, three (3) stolen vehicles were recovered from the gang, (1) Honda CRV reg. No. KEK 752 AA, (2) Toyota Lexus registration number No. KDR 295 TH and (3) Toyota Avalon registration number DEG 86 TD, investigation in progress.

ABANDONED/ RECOVERED VEHICLE: On 17/05/2017 at about 1600hrs, information was received from Control Room that, a Toyota Highlander Jeep, black colour, reg. No. ABC 322 TN, was found abandoned along Location Road Rumuola. Divisional Patrol Teams were mobilised to the scene. The vehicle was recovered to the station for safekeeping and proper identification.

ARMED ROBBERY/ RECOVERED VEHICLE: On 17/05/2017 at about 0545hrs, Divisional Team responded to a distress call from Rumuigbo where one Christopher Oyeh of No. 30 Ekibo, Ogologo Street reported that, unidentified robbers forcefully entered his house and robbed him of his Lexus Saloon car, reg. No. LSR 756 EG, together with his phone and laptop, the robbers were trailed to the route of their escape and after a painstaking search. The vehicle was recovered at Kingsway Road where it was abandoned.

RAID OF CRIMINAL HIDEOUT/ RECOVERY OF ARM: – On 17/05/2017 at about 1100hrs, Divisional Teams in conjunction with SARS, Octopus and RRT Patrol Teams, raided a criminal hideout in Rumuolumeni area Port Harcourt, about twenty (20) suspected persons, two female and eighteen (18) male were arrested. After proper screening nine (9) suspects were handed over to SARS for investigation. During the Operation, one locally made revolver pistol loaded with live ammunition, wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, hard drugs, one machete, one DVD player and generator were recovered at the hideout.

ARREST OF SUSPECTED CAR SNATCHER/ RECOVERY OF LARGE QUANTITIES OF SUBSTANCE SUSPECTED TO BE COCAINE: On 19/05/2017 at about 1630hrs, Teams of Eagle Crack Squad, after their intelligence gathering, on incessant snatching of vehicles, around Ada-George Area PH, covertly moved to No. 27 Chief Amadi Street, Mile-4 Port Harcourt, two suspects namely, one Olusegun Wahib ‘m’, one Prince Ohonka ‘m’, were arrested while others escaped, 429 wraps of cocaine, one sachet of Tramadol were recovered. Investigation is in progress.

ARMED ROBBERY/ MURDER/ ARREST OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBERS/ RECOVERYOF DANGOTE TRUCK LOADED WITH CEMENT: On 20/05/2017, precisely at about 0100hrs, Dangote trailer loaded with cement, entering the State capital Port Harcourt through Choba axis, was waylaid by men operating in a white Hilux, disguised as security operatives, restrained three (3) Dangote drivers, took them into the bush along Ahoada/Alimini Elele road and shot them. The hoodlums droved the hijacked trailer, along the line, the Command Operatives got wind of the information and trailed them to Eleparawon and arrested five (5) men who were seen offloading the Cement, the trailer was also recovered. The victims were trailed to the bush found with handcuff, two were dead while the third person still alive and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Full investigation into the unfortunate incident has commenced.

RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED VICTIM/ RECOVERY OF ARM/ CARTRIDGES: On 21/05/2017 at about 1100hrs, information was received that a girl suspected to be kidnapped victim, was heard crying in Atali bush, based on the information, Patrol teams were mobilized to the scene, on arrival, the hoodlums who were taking refuge in an uncompleted building opened fire on the police, after about ten minutes of gun duel, the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds one locally made pistol with two live cartridges were recovered, the victim who was blindfolded, legs and hands chained was rescued unhurt. The victim MonicaMonday ‘f’, said she was abducted by three armed men on 18/05/2017 at about 1900hrs, along Hardy Avenue Off Mgbuoba NTA Road, Port Harcourt, however the victim was handed over to the guardian, one Mrs Ewiwaye Jiba ‘f’, of No. 33 Hardy Avenue off Mbougba NTA Road Port Harcourt. Meanwhile, manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums continues.

ARREST OF SUSPECTS/ RECOVERY OF LARGE QUANTITIES OF LIVE CARTRIDGES: On 21/05/2017 at about 1230hrs, Operatives of the Ahoada Command, on a tip-off, arrested one Mr. Henry Chukwuemeka ‘m’, of Akwuzu Onitsha, with about one thousand (1000) rounds of live cartridges stacked in two 20-litres of plastic containers, on his way to supply to criminals. One Nworia Weli ‘m’, aged 82yrs, of Rumuche Emohua, was also arrested with about seventy five (75) rounds of live cartridges, making a total of about one thousand, one seventy five (1,075) rounds of live cartridges recovered. The duo have been in the business and believed to be the source of supply to various arm gangs terrorizing Rumuji communities and its environs.

RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED VICTIM/ARREST OF NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPER/ RECOVERY OF FIREARM: – On 22/05/2017 at about 0710hrs, AKU Operatives rescued one Ubong Michael ‘m’, aged 14yrs old, of Obor village at Elele bush. One John Ugoh who was with the victim was arrested with a locally made double barrel gun. Effort is on to arrest other members of the gang.

RAID OF CRIMINAL HIDEOUT/ ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULTISTS & RECOVERY OF WEEDS SUSPECTED TO BE INDIAN HEMP: On 01/06/2017 at about 2120hrs, seventeen (17) suspects were arrested by Eagle Crack Squad, where they recovered weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, at mechanic workshops located at Chinda Road by Wike Street Mile-4 Port Harcourt, intelligence gathered revealed that, the aforementioned address has been turned into a criminal den where hoodlums of all kinds converge to plan and commit all forms of crime and criminalities ranging from cultism, stealing, sale of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp/ cocaine etc. Suspects arrested include; (1) Chukwuma NTA ‘m’, (2) Eze Nsimiri ‘m’, (3) Nwafor Ulor ‘m’, (4) Magnus Sunday ‘m’, (5) Ebuka Okafor ‘m’ and twelve (12) others, while some took to their heels.

ARMED ROBBERY/ RECOVERY OF ARM & CARTRIDGES: On 02/06/2017 at about 1230hrs, a distress call was received that, armed robbers were operating along Elele/ Omuanwa Highway. Elele Divisional Anti-Robbery Team moved to the scene, exchanged gunfire with the robbers during which one of the robbers was fatally wounded and he was confirmed dead by the doctor at Madonna University Teaching Hospital. The corpse deposited at the hospital mortuary. One locally made pistol and two live ammunition were recovered at the scene.

CHILD TRAFFICKING/ARREST OF SUSPECT: On 02/06/2017 at about 2200hrs, based on credible intelligence, Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) arrested one Ijeoma Isaac ‘f’, aged 48yrs and one Chioma Isaac ‘f’, aged 30yrs, both of Rukpokwu PH. The suspects were arrested with 4-days and a week old babies at waterlines Park Port Harcourt, on interrogation they confessed that the two (2) babies were stolen from two (2) different women at Oyigbo. Investigation has commenced effort on top-gear to arrest members of the syndicate.

RECOVERY OF ARMS/ CARTRIDGE: On 04/06/2017 at about 2345hrs, Anti-Cultism Unit patrol teams based on intelligence stormed a bush near Opoko Community in Khana LGA of Rivers State, recovered the following arms and items; (1) English made brownie pistol, (2) locally made pistol, (3) two cut to size single barrel guns, (4) eight (8) cartridges, (5) two knives, (6) two police beret, (6) one military hat, (7) one customs cardigan and (9) single jacket.

ARREST OF SUSPECTED CAR SNATCHER: On 14/06/2017 at about 0830hrs men at the Police special check point Rukpokwu arrested one Bright Ubah ‘m’ of Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State but residing at Igwuruta. He was caught dressed in Police Camouflage uniform harassing and exhorting money along Rukpokwu Aluu Road, Rivers State. The suspect is said to have been declared wanted by the Police. Exhibit recovered from him include: a pier of Police uniform, Police belt, face cap, jack knife and a Nokia handset.

The CP assured the people of the state that the Command under his watch would leave no stone unturned. “The war against arm banditry has been taken to them and is getting even fiercer. I want to sincerely appeal to you to make haste and share information with us as that is the only way our job will be made easy. The collaboration should continue and I promise to do even better with your support and partnership.”

