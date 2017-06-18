Pages Navigation Menu

A governor owing salaries wants to succeed Buhari – APC mocks Fayose

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has lambasted Governor Ayodele Fayose for eyeing the presidency, saying he wants to become Nigeria’s next leader yet he cannot pay workers’ salary. Fayose had boasted that he would oust President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, from power in 2019. His words: “I have penchant for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

