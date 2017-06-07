Pages Navigation Menu

A-Ibom Assembly passes Health Insurance Scheme Bill – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 7, 2017


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

A-Ibom Assembly passes Health Insurance Scheme Bill
Vanguard
Uyo—AKWA Ibom State House of Assembly has passed the bill for the establishment of the State Health Insurance Agency and Scheme into law, commending Governor Udom Emmanuel for making budgetary provision of N600 million for the scheme. The bill …
