A-Ibom govt to build computer labs in 10 schools

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has approved the building of 10 computer laboratories in 10 select public secondary schools across the state.

The state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Nse Essien, who disclosed this, weekend, during the inspection of some of the select secondary schools, said each of the 10 federal constituencies in the state would benefit from the education project.

Essien explained that the decision of the state government to establish the computer laboratories in secondary schools was to ensure that every student in all the public schools across the state become computer literate.

His words: “The state government will build fully equipped internet computer laboratories, one in each of the 10 federal constituencies of the state for a start. The world today is driven by technology, so with this arrangement, our students can meet up with the challenges of the 21st century.”

“And when this project is completed, it will serve as a Computer Resource Centres to the selected schools and all the adjoining schools in the 10 federal constituencies. It will also serve as training centres for students preparing for Computer Based Test (CBT).”

He noted that the project coupled with the free and compulsory education policy Akwa Ibom children in public schools stand a better chance of competing favourably with their counterparts in the developed world in the field of computer technology.

In his remarks earlier, the project resource person and a former Commissioner for Economic Development in the last administration, Mr. Jerry Akpan, explained that government has intention to extend the project to other secondary schools across the state in due course.

Among the schools selected for the pilot scheme inspected by Essien and his team were Community Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Akpan Ishiet , Cornelia Corneli College, Afaha Oku and Gorretti Girls Secondary School in Onna, Uyo and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas, respectively.

The post A-Ibom govt to build computer labs in 10 schools appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

