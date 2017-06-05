A-Ibom LG boss arrested over scribe’s death

By Chioma Onuegbu, Dennis Udoma & Emmanuel Ayungbe

Uyo—A transition committee Chairman of a local government in Akwa Ibom State has been arrested over the death of council secretary. The council boss was arrested alongside three others.

It was gathered that the arrest was effected last Wednesday by police.

It was further gathered that two other persons, who were arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have already confessed to the police that they were paid N300,000 to perpetrate the act.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s sister in-law, speaking with journalists in Uyo yesterday on condition of anonymity, said that the council Chairman had sworn that he has nothing to do with the murder of the council secretary.

It would be recalled that on Sunday April 16, four unidentified gunmen shot dead the scribe while he was in his farm very close to his residence in Ukanafun.

He was a member of the Caretaker Committee sworn in by Governor Udom Emmanuel, but was not allowed to assume duty until his death.

Contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, who said the matter is under investigations, added: “The Commissioner of Police has said he would brief the press on the matter soon, so you will get the full details on the matter.”

