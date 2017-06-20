A Local Pizza Place Is Giving Nandos A Run For Their Advertising Money

It all began back in January, on the night Donald Trump was to be inaugurated as POTUS.

The world, shocked, needed something to console them. While everyone mulled over the end of the world, Cape Town residents had orange suckers to turn to for comfort.

You remember, right?

The one-night-only special came from Butler’s Pizza, one of the Mother City’s most well-known and most-loved delivery pizza services.

For every pizza ordered you got an orange sucker – and a little social media campaign didn’t hurt either:

Yes, the crowd went wild.

“How clever,” some said. “Taking over Nandos?” asked others. “Best pizza in the world!” exclaimed many.

Butler’s had successfully turned their beaming yellow logo into Trump, and played into the sorry feels of us all.

But they didn’t stop there. Soon, Butler’s morphed their logo into a lover and a leprechaun, celebrating St Valentine’s and St Paddy’s day respectively:

The Valentine’s campaign, titled “Twosome”, came complete with two Cornettos.

Who can say no to ice cream?

In the middle of those two days celebrating Saints, was the little-known international Pi day. Butler’s did what they do best: made an offer unlike any other.

For the day, you could get 31.4% off any order. No lies:

Butler’s were even cheeky enough to celebrate that landmark Western Cape High Court ruling on home use of marijuana:

Good times.

This all leads to what has so far been Butler’s longest running campaign, titled “Buckets of Saving” which has attempted to drum up water conservation efforts in the middle of Cape Town’s drought:

For an extra R15 donation, you get a yellow bucket complete with free installation.

Hello:

It even inspired Seth to make a video.

So what’s next? We will just have to wait and see.

To keep up with what they are doing, you should probably like Butler’s on Facebook (and follow them on Instagram if you haven’t yet) to make sure you don’t miss out on any of their specials, some of which only last a day.

Or, pop over here and order your pizza of choice right now.

OK, OK, deliveries only start at 5PM, but who doesn’t want to eat pizza after reading about it.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

