Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aba shoemakers caution Abia Government over Chinese investor – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Aba shoemakers caution Abia Government over Chinese investor
Daily Trust
Shoemakers in Ariaria Market, Aba, have expressed concern that invitation of a Chinese investor may stifle local entrepreneurs. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the Abia Government in April 2017, announced that it had secured a loan of $1

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.