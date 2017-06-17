Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abandoned HIV positive baby found by the roadside in Edo state (photos, video) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Abandoned HIV positive baby found by the roadside in Edo state (photos, video)
NAIJ.COM
An HIV positive baby has been rescued after the baby was found abandoned on the roadside in Benin, Edo state. A Nigerian woman identified as, Cecelia James, shared photos of the baby on social media after the child was rescued in Edo state. NAIJ.com …
HIV Positive Baby Abandoned By RoadsideInformation Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.