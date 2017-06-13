Pages Navigation Menu

ABCON wants CBN to review dollar buying rate

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business

ASSOCIATION of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) at the weekend appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review dollar buying rate for BDCs downwards from N360 to N350/$1. Currently, the parallel market and BDCs rates are trading around N360 to the dollar. In a statement, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadade indicated […]

