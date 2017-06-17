Abdulmumin Jibrin : APC reverses suspended lawmaker’s expulsion – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Abdulmumin Jibrin : APC reverses suspended lawmaker's expulsion
Pulse Nigeria
The Kano APC stressed that Jibrin is a "strong", and "essential" member of the party, and vowed to punish those behind his expulsion story. Published: 2 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Abdulmumin Jibrin play. Abdulmumin Jibrin …
Kano APC reverses 'embarrassing' expulsion of Jibrin
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!