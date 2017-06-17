Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abdulmumin Jibrin : APC reverses suspended lawmaker’s expulsion – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Abdulmumin Jibrin : APC reverses suspended lawmaker's expulsion
Pulse Nigeria
The Kano APC stressed that Jibrin is a "strong", and "essential" member of the party, and vowed to punish those behind his expulsion story. Published: 2 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Abdulmumin Jibrin play. Abdulmumin Jibrin
Kano APC reverses 'embarrassing' expulsion of JibrinTheCable

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.