Abdulsalami Is Father Of Modern Democracy – Dan-Ali – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Abdulsalami Is Father Of Modern Democracy – Dan-Ali
Leadership Newspapers
Minister of Defence, Lt Gen Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd) has described former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, as the father of modern democracy in Nigeria. According to him, Abubakar laid the foundation for the return of democracy to the country and …
Abubakar urges military to elevate defence college to university
Politicians Should Get Security Training – Abdulsalam Abubakar
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!