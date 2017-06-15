Aberystwyth Town Manager Tony Pennock Appointed As Hull City First Team Coach

Leonid Slutsky has made his first appointment as Head Coach, with Tony Pennock returning to Hull City to take up the position of First Team Coach.

Pennock held the same role under the management of Mike Phelan in 2016, having previously been in charge of the Club’s Academy for two-and-a-half years, before leaving the Tigers at the same time as Phelan halfway through last season.

He will now assist new boss Leonid Slutsky after the Russian was appointed as Marco Silva’s replacement.

“I’m delighted but a little bit shocked too. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind few days but I couldn’t be happier to be back,” Pennock told the club website.

“I was on holiday this week and got a phone call from the Vice-Chairman who asked me if I was interested in coming back. I met up with him and the manager yesterday and it seemed to go really well and we agreed terms really quickly.

“I didn’t want to leave the Club in the first place and I think most people are very aware of that. Mike Phelan gave me the opportunity to step up to the first team to begin with and I really enjoyed that experience. Unfortunately when Mick and the rest of the staff left then Marco Silva made it clear he wanted to work with his own staff which is completely understandable.

“I was offered the chance to go back to the Academy but I’d enjoyed my time with the first team so much that I decided I didn’t want to go back. I left on good terms with the Club and thankfully I’ve been able to come back to a Club I’ve really enjoyed working for.

