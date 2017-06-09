Pages Navigation Menu

Abia Gov Tussle: Appeal court hears Nwosu, Ikpeazu suit, June 15

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, has fixed  June 15  to hear an appeal, CA/OW/190/ 2016, filed by Sir  Friday  Nwosu against the July 8, 2016 judgment of the Federal High Court, Owerri which cleared Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of alleged submission of false information and forged tax documents.

A  hearing notice signed by the Court of Appeal registry, Owerri Division, sighted by Vanguard, read;   “In the Court of Appeal, Owerri Judicial Division, Suit No.FHC/OW/CS/191/2015, Appeal No.CA/OW/190/2016, between Sir  Friday  Nwanozie  Nwosu (Appellant) and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and three others (Respondents).

“Take note that the above mentioned appeal has been fixed for hearing before the Court of Appeal sitting at Port Harcourt road, Owerri,  on Thursday  15th  day of June, 2017.”

Nwosu, who contested the December 8, 2014 PDP governorship primaries had accused Ikpeazu of submitting false tax information to his party. He urged the court to disqualify Ikpeazu and declare him the lawful PDP candidate in the election.

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Owerri, Nwosu had appealed to the Court of Appeal. On December 2, 2016, a five man panel of the Court of Appeal, sitting at Owerri, headed by Justice R.C. Agbo, had declined judgment on the appeal. Based on the decision, Nwosu further appealed to the Supreme Court.

The post Abia Gov Tussle: Appeal court hears Nwosu, Ikpeazu suit, June 15 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

