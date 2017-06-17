Abia governor’s wife gift five indigent families bungalows

It was a joyful moment for five families and twenty nursing mothers when the wife of the Abia state governor, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu handed over five bungalows to five indigent families which she built and furnished just as she settled the hospital bills of twenty nursing mothers.

While the families are indigenes of Obingwa and Umuahia South LGAs, the nursing mothers had their babies delivered at Nwaodaku Memorial Hospital and Maternity, Ihie in Ugwunagbo LGA and Seventh Day Adventist Hospital Motherless Babies Homes, Ogbor Hill, Aba but were unable to pay their bills following which Ikpeazu visited the two health institutions and assisted them.



Ikpeazu has so far built and donated over 30 similar houses within the past two years for indigent families including widows and widowers and indicating it was in line with her covenant with God, will spread to all the 17 state LGAs.

She called on concerned persons and groups to assist in assuaging the plight of the downtrodden in the society.One of the nursing mothers, Anuihu Chinyere on behalf of other beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to Ikpeazu for her generosity.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

