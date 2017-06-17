Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abia: Ikpeazu sacks SSG, Commissioners, over 200 Aides – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Abia: Ikpeazu sacks SSG, Commissioners, over 200 Aides
Daily Trust
Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, today, dissolved his cabinet as well as his over 200 former Special Assistants, Personal Assistants and Senior Special Assistants, leaving only two Commissioners untouched. According to a statement signed by
Ikpeazu dissolves cabinetThe Nation Newspaper
Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet, retains chief of staff, two commissionersTheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.