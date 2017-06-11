Abia monarch urges Ikpeazu to focus on socio-economic development

The traditional ruler of Amangwo-Olokoro autonomous community, Umuahia South L.G.A, of Abia State, Eze Chris Onyegbule, has called on the Abia State government to focus on socio-economic development of the state, as the only way to remain afloat in the midst of the present economic recession in the country.

Eze Onyegbule who gave the advice in Umuahia while interacting with journalists, called for the enablement of those who engage in small and medium enterprises as it would also go a long way to shoring up the state’s internally generated revenue.

“I will advise the state government to go into socio-economic development especially now that we are in recession, there are certain investments that our dear governor, Okezie Ikpeazu will make that would put the economy back on track. For instance, road development project that would open up the place and other infrastructural developments, the educational system, because you need to empower the people. Now that the economy is in recession, big businesses are not functioning and so part of the expectations is empowerment of the people especially those involved in Small Scale Businesses”.

He however, said he is impressed that in spite of the pressures and distractions faced by Ikpeazu’s administration, some capital projects have been on going in the state, citing Faulks road, Port Harcourt road in Aba; Aba-Owerri road, Aba road in Umuahia as glaring examples.

“These projects will actually help in reducing the cost of doing business, because why certain things are expensive is because, let’s say for example vehicle maintenance, if you are maintaining a vehicle, the wears and tears, if they are so regular, will increase the cost of doing business,” he said.

The Abia Royal father who is also a chartered Tax guru further advised the politicians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship in any contest and collaborate with one another, adding, “because at the end of the day, it is the welfare of the people. If these roads are good, everybody will use them”.

He said, “once elections are over as it happens in other developed states, you will congratulate the winner and now give your hands of fellowship and collaborate in terms of ensuring improvement in social welfare. It is unfortunate if a politician has to spend so long a time in court. It distracts attention. So while you are pursuing your case, you should also think about the impact it has on the society. Politicians should pursue their profession but should have the people in mind, so that while politicking, it doesn’t really distracts whoever is in power from executing social development projects.



UDOKA AGWU, UMUAHIA

