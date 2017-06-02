Abia Polytechnic recovers N46m from students

Abia State Polytechnic has recovered more than N43 million from students who faked the school’s receipts, Prof. Ezionye Eboh, the Acting Rector, has said. Eboh, while briefing newsmen in Aba, Abia, on the latest development in the institution, said that more than 700 students were involved in the act of obtaining fake receipts from unauthorised sources.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

