Abidal returns to Barcelona as an Ambassador

Former France and Barcelona defender Eric Abidal, who returned to top-flight football despite a liver transplant, was on Wednesday named as an ambassador for the Catalan club. Barca said they had reached an agreement with the 37-year-old “to be an ambassador and representative of the club at different events in the next few years”. He …

The post Abidal returns to Barcelona as an Ambassador appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

