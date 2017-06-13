Abiola and Story of June 12 @ 24

NEXT June will mark the Silver Jubilee of the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election. Such anniversary serves supposedly as an occasion for revelry rather than as a platform for soul-searching on what went wrong with a well-ordered balloting that received global acclaim. The past 24 years have not been able to bring […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

