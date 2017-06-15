Abounce Shows Yvonne Jegede’s Backside In New Photos

Yvonne Jegede’s husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole took to his social media page to show us his legally owned property! He shared the photos and wrote; “The Bonnie to my Clyde, the choco to my chocolate, my padi of life, gbegbeti you know nah “. See more photos below. Source: Instagram

The post Abounce Shows Yvonne Jegede’s Backside In New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

