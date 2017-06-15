Pages Navigation Menu

Abounce Shows Yvonne Jegede’s Backside In New Photos

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Yvonne Jegede’s husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole took to his social media page to show us his legally owned property! He shared the photos and wrote; “The Bonnie to my Clyde, the choco to my chocolate, my padi of life, gbegbeti you know nah “. See more photos below. Source: Instagram

