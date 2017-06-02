ABS Ilorin FC Announces Biggest Kit Deal in NPFL History

PUMA through its official Franchisee in Nigeria, Persianas Retail Limited has signed a five-year partnership deal with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club side, ABS Ilorin FC. According to the Brand Manager, Aderemi Adefolabi, she said the partnership is the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian football and involves the provision of kit and sponsorship […]

The post ABS Ilorin FC Announces Biggest Kit Deal in NPFL History appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

