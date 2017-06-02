Pages Navigation Menu

ABS Ilorin FC Announces Biggest Kit Deal in NPFL History

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

PUMA through its official Franchisee in Nigeria, Persianas Retail Limited has signed a five-year partnership deal with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club side, ABS Ilorin FC. According to the Brand Manager, Aderemi Adefolabi, she said the partnership is the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian football and involves the provision of kit and sponsorship […]

