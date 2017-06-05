ABS, Puma partnership opens new vista for Nigerian club football, says Chukwuemeka

• NFF gets N500m Federation Cup deal

World renowned sports kits giant, Puma at the weekend in Ilorin unveiled newly designed jerseys, boots and other sports wears that would be used by the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club (ABS) for the rest of the session.

The Puma kitting deal, which according to management of the Ilorin-based outfit, would last for five years, provides another avenue for the club to be recognized globally based on the popularity of the sports wear brand.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new kits in Ilorin, General Manager of the club, Alloy Chukwuemeka said that Puma decided to partner with ABS because of the club’s performance in the Nigeria Premier League, noting that apart from kiting the club for five years, the company would also give technical assistance to players and coaches of ABS throughout the duration of the partnership.

“Puma agreed to sign the multi-million naira deal with ABS because of the outstanding performance of the Club. This is the first time a big kitting outfit like Puma would be doing business with a club in Nigeria and we are happy to part of this epoch event,” he said

Explaining their choice for ABS Football Club, Puma Brand Marketing Manager, Aderemi Adefolami said the company decided to associate with the Ilorin-based club because of the quality and standard performance the team has been displaying in the league.

“Puma decided to kit and offer technical assistance to ABS to make the club more dedicated to excel in the league. We recognized the quality in the team that is why Puma want to use ABS as a brand in the Nigerian league. This is the first time Puma is kiting a club in Nigeria and I believe it would spur the players to give their best in the league,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, Seni Saraki, who represented his father, the Senate President and Chairman ABS, Bukola Saraki, thanked Puma for recognizing the club, adding that the deal would spur the players to great heights.

“ABS is a big club in the Nigerian league and Puma is a big brand in the world’s sports industry and putting on their sports wears is another way to motivate our players to more success,” he said.

The Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) representative at the event, Ibrahim Gasau, who commended Puma for helping in developing football in the country through the technical assistance offered the club, maintained that the federation would continue supporting any venture that would help develop the game.

“The NFF led by President Amaju Pinnick is delighted by Puma’s partnership with ABS. This is part of the achievements so far recorded by the present board of the NFF. The NFF has signed a deal on the payment of the national coach and also this we week we shall sign another N500 million deal for the Federation Cup with another firm. All these are geared towards lifting the standard of soccer in Nigeria,” he said.

