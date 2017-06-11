Absa asks Madiba-Zuma to explain millions of rands in account – Times LIVE
Absa asks Madiba-Zuma to explain millions of rands in account
Absa is said to have threatened to close down a bank account held by President Jacob Zuma's wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma, flagging unexplained millions of rands passing through her account. The bank's move comes a year after it ended business relations …
