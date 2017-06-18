Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ABUJA: FCTA to Host Nationwide MSME Business Clinic – NTA News

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NTA News

ABUJA: FCTA to Host Nationwide MSME Business Clinic
NTA News
The Managing Director, Abuja Enterprising Agency (AEA) Alhaji Arabi Tukur, says the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will host the nationwide Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) business clinic in Abuja. Tukur said at news briefing on …
FG organises business clinic for 5000 SMEsGuardian (blog)
FG to assist SMES with MSME clinicTVC News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.