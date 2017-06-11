Abuja-Kaduna expressway: 3 kidnap victims regain freedom – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Abuja-Kaduna expressway: 3 kidnap victims regain freedom
Daily Trust
Three of the persons abducted on Wednesday along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway have been released after a ransom was paid to the kidnappers, spokesman of families of the victims, Danjuma Bello Sarki, said. Sarki, who addressed a press conference in …
