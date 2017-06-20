Abuja-Kaduna rail: FG to purchase 4 new locomotives in August

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Tuesday that the ministry would purchase four new locomotives in August to enhance movement of goods and passengers along Abuja-Kaduna rail route.

The minister said this at the sideline of the final inspection of the Kaduna Inland Dry Port in Kaduna.

“ The plan of the government is to ensure that the Abuja- Kaduna rail serve Nigerians better and movement be more regular.

“By July, August we will introduce three to four other locomotives to enhance the service.”

Amaechi pledged that government would make all rail lines in the country functional soon.

“We know we are having challenges with the rail, the initial projection was that, we are going to deploy 100 locomotives to the country but when they made assessment of the entire narrow gauge in Nigeria they found out that even 70 was going to be too much.

“But they have agreed to deploy 20 locomotives and 500 wagons, we are looking at some finishing touches before it gets to the cabinet for approval.

“We are also making arrangement to also include coaches to serve Nigerians who do business and passengers between Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Maiduguri.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Federal Government has concession the narrow gauge line in the country, to revive the rail sector.

