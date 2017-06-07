Abuja Newspapers Under Attack as FCT Authorities Swoop on Distributors

Newspaper circulation in Abuja experienced a major setback on Monday as distribution centres came under a heavy attack by authorities of the Abuja Development Control (ADC).

Officials of the agency were said to have destroyed the distribution ground at Area 1 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) without prior notice. Properties, running into millions of naira, were reportedly destroyed.

In a chat with newsmen after assessing the level of loss, the president of Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA), Joshua Orogun, bemoaned the action. Orogun told The Guardian that the association had a meeting with the Director of ADC, Muktar Galadima, two weeks ago where an agreement was reached that the distribution centre would not be touched.

“We reached an agreement that the Development Control would come up with the design of a structure to be built in the premises. I feel sad and heart- broken that we could be treated like criminals,” he lamented.

Following a request for his response to the demolition, Galadima said through a text message that the exercise was an error, saying: “I am aware of the demolition of the attachments and watchers. The demolition of the vendors shed was a mistake.”

He confirmed holding a meeting with the executive members of the Association whom he promised to help with a better arrangement. “Please inform them to see me later,” he said.

Orogun disclosed that the association was expecting the design to enable them complete the building and fencing only for the agency to storm the centre with armed policemen and bulldozers to demolish the place.

He revealed that between 2000 and 2017 when the newspapers distributors arrived the place, the Association had spent above N14 million to develop and maintain the ground.

“This place was a refuse dump and a hide-out for criminals. We transformed and made it what it is today. This action is not only reckless, it is inhuman and insensitive,” he said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Abuja Newspapers Under Attack as FCT Authorities Swoop on Distributors appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

