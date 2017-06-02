AC Milan Announce Two-year Loan Signing Of Atalanta Midfielder Franck Kessie

AC Milan have made Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie their second signing of the summer.

The 20-year-old moves to San Siro from Atalanta, who he helped to a surprise fourth-placed finish in Serie A this past season.

He arrives on an initial two-year loan deal, while Milan also announced on their official website they have an obligation to buy him outright.

Kessie follows Argentinian defender Mateo Musacchio in signing for the Rossoneri as they begin a major squad overhaul under new Chinese owners having laboured to sixth in the table in 2016-17

A statement on the club’s website, read: “AC Milan announces the signing of Franck Kessie from Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, through to 2019.

“The contract implies the player will join the club on a two-year loan period with the obligation to buy.”

It is believed the transfer fee agreed between the two clubs for the player is in the region of £24.5million.

