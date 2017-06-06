AC Milan Hand 40-year-old Goalkeeper Marco Storari New Contract

AC Milan have handed a one-year contract extension to 40-year-old goalkeeper Marco Storari.

The former Cagliari stopper re-joined the Rossoneri in January, having previously been on the San Siro club’s books between 2007 and 2010.

Storari has yet to make an appearance in his second stint at the club having failed to dislodge 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma as first-choice keeper.

However, the Serie A side are keen to tap into Storari’s experience and have agreed to extend his stay until at least the summer of 2018.

“Despite not having played, the goalkeeper has had a significant role in the past six months,” a club statement read.

“He has been important for the growth and improvement of Donnarumma, (Alessandro) Plizzari and (Alessandro) Guarnone.”

The post AC Milan Hand 40-year-old Goalkeeper Marco Storari New Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

