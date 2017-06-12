AC Milan Sign Porto Striker Andre Silva On A Five-year Contract

AC Milan have announced the signing of Andre Silva from Porto for an initial fee of €33m (£29.1m).

The 21-year-old Portugal international underwent his medical with Milan on Monday before putting the finishing touches on his move.

The fee for the sought-after striker, who scored 21 goals for Porto last season, could end rising to €40m (£35m), the Portuguese club said on their website.

Silva, 21, follows Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez in joining the Rossoneri, who have now reportedly spent over €135m on new recruits so far this summer.

“Andre Silva joined us last night at Milanello, today he passed his medical and we can now officially consider him a Milan player,” Milan’s general manager Marco Fassone told the club’s media channels. “I and [sporting director] Massimiliano Mirabelli are really satisfied to have convinced Andre and Porto so quickly.

“Andre’s eyes displayed how much pleasure he has to wear our shirt.”

André Silva is officially a red&black player! ⚫@andrevsilva19 è ufficialmente un giocatore del Milan! ⚫#welcomeSilva pic.twitter.com/6bY61lH9YL — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 12, 2017

“I’m very happy to have joined such a prestigious club with such a great history,” Silva said. “I can guarantee I will give everything I can to help this club realise their ambitions.”

Silva scored 16 goals in 32 appearances in the Portuguese Liga last season, adding a further four in eight Champions League outings. Capped eight times by his country, he has scored seven goals in those outings, including in Friday’s 3-0 win over Latvia.

In an official statement, Porto said: “FC Porto wishes Andre Silva the greatest happiness and a lot of success on a personal and sporting level, without forgetting how he has always given everything for the club.”

He has been given Milan’s No. 10 jersey, which was left by the departing Keisuke Honda.

The post AC Milan Sign Porto Striker Andre Silva On A Five-year Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

