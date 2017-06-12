Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ac. President Osinbajo Arrives Anambra, Received By Obiano (Video)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Osinbajo in Anambra (Photos, Videos) Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Awka, the Anambra State Capital for a one-day working Visit to the south eastern state. Prof Osinbajo was well received by The State Governor, Willie Obiano, the state commissioner of Police, Mr Sam Okaula and a host of others. Watch Prof. Osinbajo’s arrival video …

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Ac. President Osinbajo Arrives Anambra, Received By Obiano (Video) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.