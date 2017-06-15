Access Bank Rewards 20 Families in Promo

As part of its commitment to reward participants in its ongoing ‘Family Fortune Promo,’ Access Bank Plc has rewarded 20 of its customers who were the first set to take part in the scheme.

They were rewarded with gifts which included rechargeable fans, microwave ovens among others.

A statement from the bank explained that the gifts to the 20 lucky families preceded the emergence of the first batch of winners from the weekly random selections that would soon be unveiled by the bank.

The promo which comes under the bank’s family savings scheme, it stated was instituted to promote savings culture in the country.

Also, Access Bank said the scheme was designed to reward the collective savings habit of families with grand prizes and competitive interest rates while they enjoy the confidentiality of their banking transactions as individuals

The Group Head, Inclusive Banking, Access Bank Plc, Ope Wemi-Jones expressed appreciation to customers for their loyalty and trust in the bank, adding that the Promo was initiated to add value to customers, who continued to do business with the Bank.

Continuing, she said, “We want to transform and impact the lives of our most valuable customers. Access Bank is not just encouraging customers to save, but we are also rewarding them for choosing to bank with us.”

“The nationwide savings promo, first of its kind in the industry with over 100,000 gifts to be given away, targets the family units with weekly, monthly and the mega random selections. Among prizes to be given away by the bank include home furniture, 42 inch televisions, mobile phones and home theatres for 100,000 families respectively.

“At the mega random selection which would hold in Lagos in December 2017, 3 families will go home as proud winners of a house each. There are also other luxurious prizes to be given away, including family holidays, 16 KVA generators, brand new cars, and 50 others to receive scholarships,” it added.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

