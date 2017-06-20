Accident in Ikeja leaves Passengers Wounded

At about 10.30 AM, shortly after the rain in Lagos Tuesday morning, a serious accident occurred at Allen Avenue, Ikeja leaving some passengers wounded. A Nissan car driving at top speed was reported to have hit a commercial bus popularly known as “danfo” from behind. The driver of the Nissan, who reportedly had the “Learner” sign […]

The post Accident in Ikeja leaves Passengers Wounded appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

