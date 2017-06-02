Accra, June 2, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday received the Credentials of six envoys. – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
Accra, June 2, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday received the Credentials of six envoys.
Ghana News Agency
The countries include Ethiopia, Poland, Rwanda, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Slovak Republic and Singapore. The ambassador are Mr Regessa Kafeale Ere- Ethiopia, Mr Andrzej Dycha- Poland, Mr Stanislas Kamanzi- Rwanda, Khalifa Yousif Mohamed …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!